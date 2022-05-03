Teen drowns in Arani river near Gummidipoondi

CHENNAI: A 15-year-old boy drowned in Arani river near Gummidipoondi on Tuesday after he got reportedly stuck in the sludge while bathing with friends.

The deceased S Diwakar of Arani was a Class 9 student and the incident happened when he went to the dam at A N Kuppam across Arani river near Kavarapettai.

As he was bathing with friends, Diwakar got stuck in the sludge. He raised an alarm, but his friends could not save him as he drowned. His body was retrieved and sent to the Ponneri Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. Gummidipoondi police have registered a case about the incident.