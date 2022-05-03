HC seeks TN govt's response on plea to remove encroachments in Kallakkurichi

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court had directed the Tamil Nadu government to file its response on a plea against the encroachments made on a burial ground and the water bodies lying in the Vadakkunanthal village in the Manalurpettai town panchayat of Kallakkurichi district.

The division bench comprising Justice M Duraiswamy and Justice TV Thamilselvi passed the direction on hearing a petition filed by N Jayavel, a resident of M Vadakunthangal village in Thirukkoilur Taluk, Kallakkurichi district.

The petitioner submitted that some lands which were classified as water bodies and burial grounds are under encroachment and need to be removed.

“There are about 200 families residing in our village. In our village, 0.26 hectares have been classified as a burial ground. However, a part of the burial ground has been occupied by a third party and cultivations are being carried out in the encroached land,” the Jayavel submitted through his counsel.

He further noted that another land which is connected with the burial ground is also under encroachment.

“About 2.13 hectares of land nearby the burial ground is under encroachment by another party who is also raising crops in the land. The concerned land has been classified as a water body. At this juncture, the executive officer of the Manalurpettai town panchayat is trying to lay a Tar road on the land. Therefore, the water body will be again occupied and the area of the burial ground will shrink,” the petitioner added.