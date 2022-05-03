‘Ensure full power supply during exams’

CHENNAI: With the board exams for Classes 10, 11 and 12 starting on Thursday, Tangedco has instructed all chief engineers of the nine distribution regions to ensure uninterrupted power supply to examination centres from May 5-31 and also during the night to help students revise.

In a circular, Tangedco said that a three-phase power supply should be maintained in all feeders connecting the examination centres. “Any planned shutdown, maintenance work of sub-stations, feeders and distribution transformers shall not be carried out during the period,” it stated. “Duty staff should be posted for checking HT and LT fuses of distribution transformers feeding examination centres. Field staff should be deputed and made available to attend any emergency work for four to five examination centres from 7 am till the completion of the exams,” the circular read.

Tangedco also asked Metro Water, Highways, BSNL and private telecoms to get permission before carrying out any digging work. It asked chief engineers of the regions to mail daily power interruption reports if any at the centres.

Masks not mandatory:

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said it was not mandatory for students to wear facemasks during exams. “Those willing can wear masks, however it is not mandated by the government, he added.