Accused absconding for 10 years in murder case held at Tiruchy airport

TIRUCHY: An accused on the run for around 10 years was arrested at Tiruchy airport on Tuesday. R Mahendran (42), a resident from Pudukkottai, was involved in a murder case in 2013 and was arrested in the same year, but, he escaped. The police had issued a look out notice to all the airports and on Tuesday, while the officials were checking the baggages and passports of the passengers who arrived from Singapore to Tiruchy, the officials found that Mahendran was an accused. Subsequently, the officials detained him and handed him over to Tiruchy airport police. Further investigations are on.