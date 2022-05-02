Udhayanidhi Stalin likely to be inducted in TN cabinet in June: DMK sources

Chennai: Udhayanidhi Stalin, the youth wing leader of the DMK and son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, is likely to join as a minister in the state government by the first week of June. Sources in DMK told IANS that discussions are on in the party to make the first-time MLA a minister.

DMK state organising secretary and member of Rajya Sabha, R.S. Bharathi while speaking to IANS said, "Udhayanidhi Stalin is a great crowd puller and demand has come from across the state to make him a minister. It is for the Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin to take a decision and in all likelihood, he will be a minister soon."

Karunanidhi family is deemed as the first family of Tamil Nadu by the DMK leaders and cadres, and whenever Udhayanidhi comes into the Assembly hall, party MLAs stand up from their seats to greet him.

The young leader, who is a powerful orator, has good leadership abilities and the possibility of him becoming a minister in June first week is almost certain, according to the DMK leaders.

There are around four first-time MLAs as ministers in the Stalin cabinet and hence Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is a first-time MLA from Chepauk in Chennai, may not face any hindrance.

The Chief Minister, according to the DMK leaders, has already conducted discussions with his close associates like veteran leader S. Duraimurugan, Lok Sabha MP T.R. Baalu, and R.S. Bharathi to elicit their views on making the young leader a minister in the government.

According to insiders in the DMK, all the senior leaders have given their consent to the Chief Minister for making Udhayanidhi Stalin a minister, and the swearing-in may take place by June first week.