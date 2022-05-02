'Reprimanded Dean should not be held accountable': PC on Charak oath controversy

Taking to Twitter to express solidarity with Dr Rathinavel a day later, Chidambaram said, “It is condemnable that the students leader of Madurai Medical College had administered the wrong oath to the first year students during welcoming ceremony. It worried me.”

“Many doctors have said that the students leader committed the mistake without intimating the Dean. People of Sivagangai and I are aware of the yoeman service delivered by Dr Rathinavel at Sivagangai headquarters hospital during Covid times.”

“He should not be held accountable if the mistake had happened without his knowledge. My concern is that people should not lose the service of a good and senior doctor,” Chidambaram tweeted.