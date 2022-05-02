TamilNadu

'Reprimanded Dean should not be held accountable': PC on Charak oath controversy

Rathinavel was sacked from the Dean post and placed on waitlist after first year medical students took Charak Shapath oath instead of the Hippocratic oath there on Sunday.
'Reprimanded Dean should not be held accountable': PC on Charak oath controversy
Former union finance minister P Chidambaram
Dt Next Bureau

Chennai: Former union finance minister P Chidambaram has rushed to the defence of former Dean of Madurai government medical hospital Dr Rathinavel.

Former union finance minister P Chidambaram
'Madurai students took Charak oath without professors' knowledge'

Rathinavel was sacked from the Dean post and placed on waitlist after first year medical students took Charak Shapath oath instead of the Hippocratic oath there on Sunday.

Former union finance minister P Chidambaram
All you need to know about the controversial Charak Oath

Taking to Twitter to express solidarity with Dr Rathinavel a day later, Chidambaram said, “It is condemnable that the students leader of Madurai Medical College had administered the wrong oath to the first year students during welcoming ceremony. It worried me.”

“Many doctors have said that the students leader committed the mistake without intimating the Dean. People of Sivagangai and I are aware of the yoeman service delivered by Dr Rathinavel at Sivagangai headquarters hospital during Covid times.”

“He should not be held accountable if the mistake had happened without his knowledge. My concern is that people should not lose the service of a good and senior doctor,” Chidambaram tweeted.

P Chidambaram
Hippocratic Oath
Madurai government medical hospital
Dr Rathinavel
Charak Shapath oath

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in