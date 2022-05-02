'Madurai students took Charak oath without professors' knowledge'

Madurai: A day after Dean of Madurai Medical College was shunted out from the post and put on 'waitlist', students association president Jothi said the students had themselves downloaded the message of oath from the official website of National Medical Commission and have not discussed with any professor of Madurai Medical College before taking the oath.

"All preparations were made by the students in a short period and that resulted in the controversy. Moreover, the oath read on the occasion was a translated version of Sanskrit and purely not words of Sanskrit. It's certainly a mistake committed by the students," the president said.

Dean A Rathinavel landed in trouble after the controversial video went viral. The incident at an event attended by two state cabinet ministers Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and P Moorthy comes amid a massive row on alleged imposition of Hindi by the Union Government.