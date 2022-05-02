DMK always serves Tamils, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday asserted that the DMK would continue to voice for Tamils and Tamil Nadu in or out of power.

Welcoming over 3,000 cadre from other parties, mostly Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), who had joined the ruling party at a function organised in DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam, Salin said, “You have come with the confidence that the DMK, which continuously voices for Tamils and Tamil Nadu when it is in and out of power, would be the great friend and the dawn that protects you.”

Advising the newcomers to emulate the joint secretary of the party’s media wing Rajiv Gandhi who had quit NTK long before last year’s Assembly elections, Stalin recapped the electoral success and defeats of the party since 1957 Assembly polls and said, “I am listing it out to you because we do not consider the assumption of power as an opportunity to lead a luxurious life. Instead, we serve the people while in power or we voice and fight for the people when in the Opposition. Whether we are in or out of power, no one can forget that the DMK is a party which serves the Tamil people.”

Referring to Sunday’s reply from Union External Affairs Minister Jaishankar for his letter requesting permission to send humanitarian aid to the people of Sri Lanka, the Chief Minister said the DMK regime has been discharging its duties in a way that it would stand by not only Tamils here, but Tamils and non-Tamils in Sri Lanka too.

Briefly mentioning the upcoming first anniversary of his government, Stalin said that in the last year, his government has delivered more than what one could achieve in 10 or 20 years in power. Accusing the opposition parties of blaming his government for not fulfilling poll promises, Stalin said, “I do not have time to reply to that. Our duty is to serve the people.”