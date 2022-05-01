With 25 cases in Chennai, Covid count in TN goes beyond 34.53 lakh
Chennai: Tamil Nadu reported 47 cases on Sunday, including 4 from USA and 2 from Delhi. The total number of cases in TN reached 34,53,979. The fresh cases in Chennai stood at 25, including a case in IIT-Madras. A total of 198 cases have been reported at IIT-Madras and the case positivity rate stands at 2.7%. While 4 cases were recorded in Chengalpattu, 2 cases each were recorded in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Tiruchy, Vellore and Coimbatore.
A case each was recorded in Kanniyakumari, Ranipet and Salem. The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 0.3% after testing 18,445 samples on Sunday. Chennai reported 1.4% TPR with 0.8% TPR in Chengalpattu. Active cases in the State are at 514. Chennai records 337 active cases. With 46 more people being discharged across the State, the total recoveries 19 reached 34,15,440. With no new fatalities due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the death toll remained at 38,025.