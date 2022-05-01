With 25 cases in Chennai, Covid count in TN goes beyond 34.53 lakh

A case each was recorded in Kanniyakumari, Ranipet and Salem. The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 0.3% after testing 18,445 samples on Sunday. Chennai reported 1.4% TPR with 0.8% TPR in Chengalpattu. Active cases in the State are at 514. Chennai records 337 active cases. With 46 more people being discharged across the State, the total recoveries 19 reached 34,15,440. With no new fatalities due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the death toll remained at 38,025.