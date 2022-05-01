TANCET Hall ticket to be published tomorrow

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) is the Entrance exam for admission to Anna University for M.E., M.Tech., M.Arch., M.Plan, MBA, M.C.A. courses.

According to the Secretary of TANCET Examination, this year 36,710 applicants have applied for this exam, of which 21,557 students have applied for MBA, 8,391 students for M.C.A., and 6,762 students for M.E., M.Tech., M.Arch., M.Plan courses.

The exam is scheduled to be held on May 14 and 15.

It has been announced that the ticket for this exam will be posted on the website https://tancet.annauniv.edu/tancet tomorrow (Monday) at 10 am.

Further details can be found at https://tancet.annauniv.edu/tancet and at tancetau@gmail.com.