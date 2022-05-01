IAF ex-staffer held for sexually abusing adopted daughter

Coimbatore: A retired Air Force staff has been arrested in Coimbatore on Saturday for sexually assaulting his 10-year-old adopted daughter.

According to police, Panbarasu (54), from Kalaimagal Nagar in Sulur, who retired as an Airman from Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir had sexually abused his daughter studying in Class 6. As the girl shared her trauma with her school friends, they informed the teachers, who then reported the matter to Child Line staff.

Inquiries revealed that Panbarasu, who was childless, had adopted the child. However, he married another woman working as a government school headmistress, with whom he has two children. She too separated with him. Therefore, Panbarasu was living alone with his adopted daughter. The police registered a case against him under Pocso Act. Police found out that he does not have proper documents for adoption too.