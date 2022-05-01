BJP not following Constitutional mandates, charges VCK chief

Chennai: VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan on Sunday said that BJP does not care to follow the Indian Constitution and refuses to provide Constitutional mandates for backward classes. Speaking at the 9th All India Social Justice Conference, organised by All India LIC OBC Employees Welfare Association, Thirumavalavan said, “BJP which is the political arm of RSS is following the principles of Sanathana Dharma and is dividing people based on caste and religion.” Transport Minister SS Sivasankar, briefed the steps taken by the state to protect social justice. DK president K Veeramani spoke about the need for adequate reservation for BCs. The association urged Centre to identify OBC percentage through caste census.