Visuals of students threatening teachers heartbreaking: HC

Chennai: The Madras High Court had observed that it is heartbreaking to see the visuals of the students who are threatening school teachers and said it was due to the pandemic fuelled lockdown since the mental health of teenagers was not taken care of by the mature minds during the last two years.

“It is painful to note that during the pandemic frozen period, the children were left with the option of either ‘idiot box’ or ‘smart phone’ making them less proximate to their parents and caretakers, ” Justice AD Jagadish Chandira made this observation while granting bail to a minor boy who was detained under juvenile law on charges of impregnating a minor girl who is said to be two years older than him.

The case was in connection with an incident where a 15-year-old boy had established a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and impregnated her for getting the consent of their parents for their marriage in 2019.

As the Juvenile Justice Board Thiruvallur had sentenced the boy to three years of detention in the observation home under Pocso Act, the minor challenged the same before the Madras HC.

When the matter was taken up, the judge observed that the Juvenile Justice Board has passed the direction mechanically without considering several facts and circumstances.

“The prosecution failed to prove the age of the girl whether or not she is above 18. Therefore, the basis for attracting the offence punishable under the provisions of the Pocso Act has not been properly proved, ” the judge held.

The judge further pointed out that even though the crime occurred in March 2019, the complaint was lodged only in August 2019.

The judge also observed that a video message shared by the DGP Sylendra Babu on social media is sensitising not only the students but also the law enforcers who come as solace at this hour.