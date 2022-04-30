Dravidian model is to make development possible for all, says Stalin

Chennai: A ceremony to lay the foundation stone for new projects in Theni district, launch of completed projects and provide welfare assistance on behalf of various departments of the government was held today at the bypass near Annaji, Theni and Chief Minister MK Stalin participated in the function.

Stalin arrived in Theni district last night and stayed overnight at a government guest house in the Vaigai Dam area.

Today morning, he laid the foundation stone for 102 new projects worth Rs 74.21 crore, starting with 40 projects worth Rs 114.21 crore completed in Theni district.

Speaking at the ceremony following the Chief Minister said, "I will be completing one year as the Chief Minister on May 7. I have come to Theni for the first time since I took over as the State head to provide government welfare assistance. Theni district was created by Karunanidhi. Theni Collector's office and farmers market was opened by him as well. It was Karunanidhi who started the 18th canal project. I am proud to recall that I, then Deputy Chief Minister, laid the foundation stone for Theni by selecting a site for the new bus stand and allocating funds. The festival provides welfare schemes to 10,427 people under more than 50 schemes," he said.

"This is the government for the people. This is what we proudly call the Dravidian model government. The Dravidian model is to make development possible for all. That's my model. Muthuvel Karunanidhi is Stalin's model. We are looking after and implementing all the schemes of the government in such a way as to reach out to the people," he added.