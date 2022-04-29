HC issues notification about summer vacation sitting arrangement details

Chennai: As the summer vacation is to commence from May 1, The Madras High Court Registrar General has released a notification about the summer vacation sitting arrangements for the Madras High Court at the principal seat and its Madurai bench.

The vacation sitting arrangements have been made in five parts facilitating the judges to hear cases on May 5, 6, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26 and June 1 and 2.

The litigants file their cases before the Registry every Monday and Tuesday during the vacation in May.

Justices R Mahadevan, A Ananthi, P Velmurugan, G Chandrasekaran, GR Swaminathan, Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, Justice AA Nakkiran, Justice V Signanam, SM Subramaniam, J Sathya Narayana Prasad, N Anand Venkatesh, GK Ilanthiraiyan, C Saravanan, R Hemalatha, MS Ramesh, Mohammed Shaffiq, CV Karthikeyan and B Pugalenthi will sit in the Madras HC at Chennai during the vacation.

It is also noted that 15 judges including Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy will stay at the Madurai bench to hear the cases during this vacation period.

"Working hours of the Registry for the Madras High Court (both Principal Seat and Madurai Bench), on all working days during the Summer Vacation 2022 will be from 10 AM to 4.45 PM except on court sitting days," Govindarajan Thilakavadi, Registrar-General (in charge) said in the notification.