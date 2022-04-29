40 students of TN college isolated over Covid symptoms after conference

Chennai: A private college in Coimbatore has put 40 students in isolation after they showed symptoms of fever and cold.

The students were subjected to RT-PCR tests on Thursday and the results are awaited on Friday.

The college, which teaches physiotherapy, conducted a national conference from April 22 to 24, and students from Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka participated in it.

College sources told IANS that the students fell ill after this seminar and a section of the college has been converted into isolation ward and the students were kept there. The college authorities were awaiting the results of the RT-PCR tests done on Thursday for further action, including admission to general hospital.

It may be noted that the state health department has issued strict Covid-19 standard protocol after signs of a slight increase in Covid-19 cases came up in the state. Tamil Nadu has also made masks compulsory and those who found without it would be charged fined Rs 500.

State health secretary J. Radhakrishnan, while speaking to IANS, said, "Yes we have come to know that students of a Coimbatore college are showing symptoms of fever and cold. The RT-PCR test is done and we are awaiting the results. There is no reason to worry but all necessary precautions have to be taken, including maintaining standard Covid protocol."