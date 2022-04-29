11 students eat magnesium phosphate mistaking it for salt, hospitalised

Coimbatore: Eleven school students in Krishnagiri were hospitalised after they ate magnesium phosphate mistaking it for salt on Friday. The students, 10 studying in Class 7 and one in Class 6, suffered from vomiting and began to faint after consuming the chemical kept in the lab of the Government Higher Secondary School at Moranahalli near Kaveripattinam. Police said that the senior students, who took practical exams, had kept magnesium phosphate wrapped in a piece of paper near the lab window. The students mistook it as salt, had consumed it with raw mango. Soon they began to vomit and swooned. They were rushed to Kaveripattinam GH and then to Krishnagiri GH. They were said to be out of danger.