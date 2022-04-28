School students clash in full public view in Coimbatore, probe on

Coimbatore: In continuing incidents of violence by school students, two groups of students in uniform clashed in full public view in Coimbatore. The incident, which happened a few days ago, became a talking point now after a video of the clash was widely circulated on social media. Two groups of students of Class 10 at Ondipudur Boys Higher Secondary School broke into a fight and attacked each other in a crowded spot, where scared girl students were seen moving away to safety. On receiving information, Singanallur police arrived and warned the students of strict action, if they fail to mend ways. However, after the video of the clash went viral, N Geetha, Chief Educational Officer (CEO), Coimbatore district ordered an enquiry into the incident. A team led by the DEO visited the school and held an inquiry. Also, the students were asked to write an apology letter.