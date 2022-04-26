Iris identification system to be introduced in TN ration shops in pilot basis: Food Min

Chennai: Food Minister R Sakkarapani on Tuesday informed the Assembly that the State government is planning to introduce an Iris identification system in PDS shops on a pilot basis.

"We have planned to test Iris identification method on a pilot basis in a rural PDS shop and in an urban PDS shop and based on its success the method will be extended across the state. Already, the process of using Iris identification method as an alternative to fingerprints is in place in states like Maharashtra, Assam, Uttar Pradesh and so on", said R Sakkarapani, while responding to an urgent calling attention motion introduced by DMK MLA TRB Raja.

Introducing the motion, Raja said that the public are facing the issue of rejection of their fingerprints due to which they could not get essential supplies in PDS shops. Minister replied that clear instructions were given to the PDS workers that supply of essential items should not be hindered due to the fingerprint issue and people are given those essential items after obtaining signatures.

As on April 22, out of total 1.79 lakh transactions 1.76 lakh transactions are through fingerprints which amount to 98.2 percent and for the remaining people essential supplies are provided through other verification methods.