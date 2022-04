Coimbatore: Around 140 BJP workers were arrested for staging a protest in front of Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday against removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo in Vellalore town panchayat office. As the party men gathered in front of the Collectorate, the police allowed only five persons to go inside and hand over a petition to the Collector. When others attempted to force their way into the premises, police blocked them and arrested the protesting party workers.