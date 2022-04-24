Rs 50 lakh reward for vital clue in Ramajayam case, reasserts CB-CID

Tiruchy: A 45-member team, which has been probing the murder case of KN Ramajayam, brother of state minister KN Nehru, has so far inquired as many as 198 persons, including the family members, and we have announced a reward for Rs 50 lakh to those who give credible information, said CB-CID SP S Jeyakumar here on Saturday.

In a joint press note issued by SP S Jeyakumar and DSP S Madhan, industrialist KN Ramajayam was kidnapped and murdered by unknown persons on March 29, 2012 and a case was registeerd by the Thillai Nagar Police.

The case is under investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) from the CB-CID and it has appealed the public to pass any information and a reward of Rs 50 lakh would be given to those who give major clue.

The CB-CID assures the identity of the informants will be kept confidential.

The officers urged the people to contact at 90806-16241 (SP), 94981-20467 (DSP) and 70940-12599 (WhatsApp) and at the mail id: sitcbcidtri@gmail.com to pass on information.

The SP said that several messages and mails received from the public were being added to the investigation process by the SIT.

Meanwhile, Jeyakumar told reporters that the 45-member team has so far inquired as many as 198 persons, including the family members of Ramajayam and his close circles.

At the same time, Ramajayam had several business contacts abroad and if there is need, the team would go to foreing countries for investigation, the SP said.