Railway officials recover missing revolver, returns it to Pon Manickavel

Erode: Retired Inspector General of Police Pon Manickavel, who was travelling by a train from Chennai to Erode, accidentally left behind his revolver in one of the compartments, while deboarding at Erode railway station on Saturday. According to the Railway police, the Yercaud Express arrived at railway station here at 6 am. Railway workers engaged in cleaning chanced upon an unloaded revolver and a pouch containing six bullets in the air-conditioned compartment, under the pillow of a berth and handed it over to the authorities. The officials later received a phone call from Manickavel, stating that he left behind his revolver and bullets by mistake on the train and the same was returned after proper verification.