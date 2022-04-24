DMK councillor, relatives booked for assault by Sathuvachary police

Vellore: Sathuvachary police registered assault cases against a sitting DMK councillor and two relatives for assaulting a group of people who came to inspect their house in Sathuvachary on Friday. Police said Ward 27 DMK councillor J Satish, his mother Padmavathy and sister Kanimozhi were booked under various sections of the IPC when they along with their henchmen assaulted one Vasan of Chennai who came to their house in Sathuvachary. Sources revealed that Vasan had rented his house to Jayasankar more than ten years ago. As Jayasankar defaulted on rent, the issue went to court. However, when Vasan came to visit the house with his relatives, they were assaulted resulting in seven of them being rushed to the Vellore government medical college hospital. The injured victims complained to police, who after investigation registered a case. However no arrests have been made so far, sources affirmed.