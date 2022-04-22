Thoraipakkam residents want water supply from new OH tank

CHENNAI: Despite having a new overhead tank, residents of Thoraipakkam are still depending on the stench-emanating groundwater and lorry water as the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) has yet to start storing water in the tank.

A Francis, president, Federation of Thoraipakkam Welfare Associations, said groundwater in Ananda Nagar, Vinayaga Nagar, MCN Nagar, and others (Wards 193 and 194) has been spoiled due to nearby Perungudi dumping yard. “When the Thoraipakkam was a village panchayat, the local body supplied the spoiled groundwater using borewells. Despite after 13 years after the locality was merged with Chennai Corporation, only a few houses receive water from Metrowater,” Francis said in a petition to Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Speaking to DT Next, Francis said the Metro Water has constructed an overhead tank on Pillaiyar Koil Street a few months ago. “As per the contract, construction of the tank should have been completed in 2015 but work was completed four months ago. During the same period, the Metro Water started construction of an overhead tank in Secretariat Colony to store and send water to the Pillaiyar Koil Street tank. But work is not yet completed,” he added.

However, he pointed out a sump near the under-construction is in working condition and the water manager should send water from the sump to a new tank as pipelines have been provided to most of the houses. Presently, residents in the area completely depend upon private and Metro Water from lorries.

When asked, a local Metro Water official said pipe water supply to the area will be given soon after the construction of the overhead tank in Secretariat Colony is completed.

Call area engineers for lorry water

The Metro Water has requested the residents to contact area engineers (8144930901 to 8144930915) to get lorry water supply on Saturday and Sunday as online services like payment of water and sewage charges, lorry water booking, applying for new water and sewage connections, online complaint cell, and others will be affected from 6 am on Saturday to 10 am on Sunday. During the period, the Metro Water is taking up replacement works of electricity cables.