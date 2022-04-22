Cops arrest 4 for bid to smuggle 130 kg ganja from AP to Lanka, seize 2 cars

TIRUCHY: Nagapattinam police arrested four persons who attempted to smuggle ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Sri Lanka and seized two cars and 130 kg of ganja bundles early on Thursday. At Neivilakku area, police stopped two speeding cars. As the occupants gave contradictory reply, police searched the cars and found 130 kg of ganja bundles. The occupants were Sarafoji Rajan (45) from Vedaranyam, Ilamaran (30) from Nagai, Paraman (45) from Madurai and Raja (34) from Usilampatti. Probing further, police said that they were smuggling ganja from AP to Sri Lanka. All the four were arrested and their two cars and ganja bundles together worth Rs 36 lakh were seized.