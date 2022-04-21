Unions question Rs 2.70 cr spent for CM Stalin meet by Tangedco

CHENNAI: Debt-ridden Tangedco has spent about Rs 2.70 crore for the recent function to mark the achievement of one lakh agricultural service connections even as the government banned the creation of new posts at any level to cut down on expenses.

On April 16, Chief Minister MK Stalin interacted with one lakh free agricultural service connection beneficiaries through a video conference at Tangedco headquarters.

According to Tangedco proceedings no 94 , the chairman and managing director approved the chief engineer of the Information Technology wing’s proposal to utilise the video conference services of ELCOT for the April 16 event. The proceedings approved a total expenditure of Rs 2.70 crore for arranging video conferencing events across the state for the Chief Minister’s function.

A senior Tangedco official said that Rs 2.70 crore was sanctioned for the video conference expense, but the final amount would be known only after the settlement of the bills.

Meanwhile, Trade union leaders are raising questions over the lavish function spending crores of rupees. They said that the Tangedco’s accumulated loss stands at Rs 1.57 lakh crore as of March 31, 2021, with Rs 13,407 crore loss in 2020-21 alone. They said that such a lavish function was held days after passing an order to take away workers, employees and officers’ rights.

On Wednesday, the Joint Action Committee of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Trade Unions asked the Tangedco to scrap the board proceeding dated April 12 as it goes against the workers, engineers and officers’ interests. “The board proceeding cites the financial constraints to snatch the rights enjoyed by the workers, engineers and officers in 23 different heads,” it said. It pointing out that the employees were not responsible for the loss suffered by the Tangedco.