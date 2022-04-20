Three more SL refugees land in Tamil Nadu today

MADURAI: Three more Sri Lankan refugees landed illegally at Dhanushkodi in the early morning of Wednesday.

The family of three includes a 37-year-old woman and her two children, 11-year old daughter and 4-year old son.

S. Kanagaraj, Inspector of Police, TN Coastal Security Group Rameswaram said these refugees, who sailed by a boat from Batticaloa district, Sri Lanka, were left in hip deep shore waters at 5 am.

Fearing arrest, the sailor left them abruptly in shore and after enquiring, it's learnt that a bag carried by the refugees was taken away by the sailor, who collected Rs 2.5 lakh from the refugees.

Now, they are being interrogated by multi enforcement agencies. So far, 42 refugees have migrated to Ramanathapuram district, Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, the Inspector said.