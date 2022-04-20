CM using Hindi for self-interest, reiterates OPS

CHENNAI: Continuing the war of words with regard to use of Hindi, AIADMK coordinator and former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday claimed that he made his comments only after knowing all the information.

The AIADMK leader’s statement came against the backdrop of Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu’s charges against him over Hindi remarks recently.

Thennarasu said the Deputy Opposition Leader in the House was attempting to project his presence and promote himself in his party by charging DMK that it adopts double standards in the usage of the Hindi language.

Countering Thennarasu, Panneerselvam said the Minister pointed out that the Chief Minister has expressed his stance on Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks that Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English. “The stance should not be only in the books, it should be practical,” he added.

Panneerselvam pointed out that when the AIADMK, which was in the power in 2020, had tabled a book containing the benefits of herbs on behalf of the Health Department, the then Opposition leader objected that the book also have Hindi content. “But, when DMK came to power, the 110 statements were translated in Hindi and posted on the official website,” he added.

Listing out the measures that were taken by the AIADMK when in power, the party coordinator said, “Though the 110 statements were uploaded in Hindi version in the portal, it will not benefit the people, who want to learn Tamil language.” “The move is only for self-interest,” he reiterated.