Black flag protest: Attempts to use Guv for politics won't fructify, asserts Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday asserted that not even a ''speck of dust'' fell on state Governor R N Ravi during a black flag protest against him in Mayiladuthurai and said the opposition AIADMK's attempts to ''do politics'' over the matter will not fructify ''as this is DMK rule.'' Seeking to turn the tables on the principal opposition, which staged a walkout of the Assembly over the issue, Stalin also sought to remind it of an alleged attack on then Governor Chenna Reddy in the 90s during the AIADMK period and pointed out that an Assembly resolution for his recall was also adopted then. Also, he recalled the ''humiliation'' meted out to Subramanian Swamy, Rajya Sabha MP and a former bureaucrat during the AIADMK regime.

''After questioning the government, the AIADMK members should have remained in the Assembly House for my reply. They could have walked out if the reply is not convincing. But they chose to stage a walk out apparently realising what the reply would be and thinking of what they had done during their rule,'' Stalin said.

Explaining about the black flag protest against Ravi, Stalin, quoting the ADGP (L&O), told the Assembly that there was no truth in the claim that stones and flagpoles were thrown on Ravi's convoy during his visit to a mutt in Mayiladuthurai district on Tuesday.

Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami and state BJP chief K Annamalai had on Tuesday made such claims about the protest against the Governor when he visited the Dharmapuram Aadheenam, a Saivite monastic institution in Mayiladuthurai district.

Stalin rejected the allegations as ''baseless.'' ''The ADGP had clarified that police erected barricades and confined the agitators. Later, when they were arrested and taken in the van, argument ensued and they untied the black flags tied in plastic pipes and threw them,'' the CM said.

The Aide De Camp (ADC) to the Governor had also written to the state DGP saying Ravi and the convoy passed unharmed, he added.

Targeting the AIADMK, Stalin said, ''they saw this as a chance to do politics which is normal for political parties'' and that separate statements from party Coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Palaniswami on the matter was proof enough of it as they generally issued joint statements on various matters.

Detailing the security measures for the Governor, Stalin said nearly 1,200 police personnel under the Central Zone IG, with officers including two DIGS and six SPs, were deployed.

''Even if the protest was democratic, this government has taken due steps for the safety of the governor. This government won't make any compromise in ensuring security for the governor,'' the CM said.

''The Leader of Opposition (Palaniswami) and deputy leader (Panneerselvam) think they can do politics over the matter, using the Governor. Let me make it clear-- that will not at all happen, because this is DMK government,'' Stalin said and lashed out at the LoP over the Sathankulam custodial deaths and police firing on anti-Sterlite protesters in Tuticorin when he was chief minister.

''As far as this government is concerned, let me make one thing clear. Police had prevented (those who staged the black flag demo) and ensured not even a speck of dust fell on the governor. Not just that, cases have been filed against the agitators and a probe is on. This government has a duty to protect those in constitutional positions, to ensure their security. The police department is diligently doing that,'' the chief minister added.

Raising the issue, Palaniswami claimed that the Governor's convoy was targeted with stones and flagpoles by ''anti-social elements.'' ''This is reprehensible. It is regrettable that the police, instead of taking action on the trouble mongers, offered them protection. This is also condemnable,'' he said drawing the government's attention to the matter. He led his AIADMK in staging a walk out from the House protesting the ''attack'' on Governor's convoy.

Speaking on the issue, BJP floor leader Nainar Nagendran alleged that sufficient protection was not provided to the Governor during his visit to Mayiladuthurai. He demanded action on the police officials responsible for the alleged attack on Governor's convoy, and staged a walkout over the issue.

Congress floor leader K Selvaperunthagai, an ally of DMK, raised the issue in the House.