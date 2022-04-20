TamilNadu

BJP cadre fix PM photo in PDS shop; held

According to police, the BJP cadre led by its district president Suresh Babu gathered before a ration shop in Sevvapet and attempted to fix the banner with Modi’s photo.
BJP workers in prison van.
Dt Next Bureau

COIMBATORE: Around 20 BJP workers were arrested for attempting to fix a banner of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a PDS shop in Salem on Tuesday. According to police, the BJP cadre led by its district president Suresh Babu gathered before a ration shop in Sevvapet and attempted to fix the banner with Modi’s photo. However, DMK cadre gathered in large numbers at the place and raised slogans against it. As tension prevailed, police arrested BJP workers for unlawful assembly. The BJP cadre demanded action against the DMK workers too on the same charges.

BJP
Salem
PDS Shop

