30 new cases in TN with one each from Mizoram, Arunachal

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 30 cases of COVID on Tuesday, including a case each from Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. This brings the total number of cases in the State to 34,53,320. Chennai got 2 more new cases, which sent the total to 17, followed by 5 cases in Chengalpattu. At least two cases each were recorded in Tiruvallur and Vellore. Also, Kancheepuram, Coimbatore, Thanjavur and Tiruppur recorded a case each. Over 13,400 people were tested in the past 24 hours. The overall test positivity rate in TN stood at 0.2 per cent, with highest of 0.7 per cent in Chennai. There are 235 active cases in TN, including the highest of 109 in Chennai. No new fatalities were recorded in TN on Saturday. Death toll stays at 38,025. At least 27 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking total recoveries to 34,15,060.