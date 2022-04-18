Take policy decision on who’s Hindu, demands VCK MLA

Chennai: Participating in the debate on the demand for grants for the revenue and disaster management department in the Assembly, Sinthanai Selvan said, “If all are Hindus, what is wrong with one Hindu falling in love with another Hindu? If Sankaracharya had declared me a Hindu, I would have asked him why I am being chased away from a temple? If I am a Hindu, why am I being chased away when I climb on the Chitrambala Medai in Chidambaram Natrajar Temple,” the VCK general secretary asked the House. “I follow Vallalar. I follow Valluvar. I follow Avvaiyar. I am recounting a 1,000-year-old pain. I am certified Hindu by a Tahsildar called Abdullah or a revenue inspector called Anthonydas,” the VCK legislature party leader added. Meanwhile, PMK MLA from Mettur, Sadasivam, asked the government to receive applications for old-age pension (OAP) at the doorstep. Participating in the debate, Sadasivam referred to the difficulties old people face in reaching the Taluk offices to apply for OAP and said that they commit mistakes when they apply online. The government has implemented Illam Thedi Kalvi (education at the doorstep) and Illam Thedi Maruthuvam (health at the doorstep), the MLA said, adding that the government should also receive applications for OAP at the doorstep.