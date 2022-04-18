No room for dynastic politics in AIADMK: EPS

Addressing a gathering after unveiling the statue of former minister A Pappa Sundarasam at Valayapatti village near Kulithalai in Karur, the former chief minister said the AIADMK is the movement that has been reflecting the minds of lakhs of its cadre and so it has been standing tall and high and no one can ever stop its growth.

Claiming that party icon MGR founded the party for the welfare of the downtrodden and the poor, he said, “on several occasions in the past many people attempted to destroy the party but none succeeded. When the party split into two factions after the demise of MGR, former chief minister J Jayalalithaa worked hard and merged both the groups. Since then, the party achieved a record growth.”

“We continue the legacy of those icons and still we continue to uphold the policy of ‘no room for dynastic politics in the AIADMK’ as it is the party of common people who strive for its growth without expecting anything in return,” EPS said.

Meanwhile, he charged that the DMK government did nothing for the people even 11 months after coming to power. Chief Minister MK Stalin is a man craving for publicity. The Pongal gift was a scheme of the AIADMK government, but they claim ownership of it. “We introduced the 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students in medical seats. This paved the way for many poor students to pursue MBBS and more than 500 students from government schools benefited. Earlier, only nine students were able to get medical seats,” he said.