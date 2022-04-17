Dhinakaran again summoned by ED in poll symbol case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which recently grilled AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran, in connection with AIADMK symbol bribe matter involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, has summoned him again on April 22.

Dhinakaran was summoned for questioning by the ED on April 12 by the ED officials, in connection with the case of Election Commission officials being allegedly bribed to get the AIADMK's 'two leaves' symbol for the faction then headed by his aunt, V.K. Sasikala.

Conman Chandrashekhar was recently placed under arrest by the ED in this case and questioned at length. The ED then decided to record the statement of Dhinakaran.

In 2017, a case under various sections of IPC was lodged by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch against Chandrashekhar and others for allegedly bribing Election Commission officials. The ED initiated a money laundering probe on the basis of the FIR.

Chandrashekhar was arrested in April 2017 for taking money from Dhinakaran to hand over to Election Commission officials as bribe to help them getting AIADMK 'two leaves' symbol.

Dhinakaran was also arrested, and a charge sheet was filed in Patiala House Courts against the two.