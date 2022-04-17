19 new cases in Chennai; State TPR rises to 0.2 per cent

Chennai: The highest number of 19 cases were reported in Chennai, while four cases were recorded in Chengalpattu. Cuddalore, Coimbatore, Karur, Madurai, Mayiladuthurai, Sivagangai and Thoothukudi had one case each. With 14,469 samples being tested forCovid in the past 24 hours, the overall test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu increased to 0.2 per cent. Chennai records a TPR of 0.7 per cent, while Chengalpattu has 0.6 per cent TPR. There are a total of 231 active cases in the State, and 99 in Chennai. A total of 24 more people were discharged following treatment across the State, taking the total recoveries to 34,15,007. The state recorded no new deaths due to Covid . Death toll remains at 38,025.