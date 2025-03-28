Tamil Nadu rolls out EV servicing course to meet job market demands

CHENNAI: The Higher Education Department, under the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC), has introduced trendy courses, including electric vehicle servicing and additive manufacturing, two high-demand areas that guarantee immediate employment opportunities.

The courses, launched under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, include advanced Computer Numerical Control (CNC) programming and Automotive Computer Aided Design (CAD) and Automotive Service for two and three wheelers. A senior official from the Higher Education Department said all these courses would be trained by both government institutes and private training centres.

He said Government ITI, Guindy, will be training on Advanced CNC programming. "This programming involves creating complex and efficient machining programmes using techniques like parametric programming and multi-axis machining," he added.

The Additive Manufacturing Technician course, which will be offered by the Government ITI, Ranipet, was also known as a 3D printing technician, the official said, adding it specialises in using advanced technologies to produce 3D printed parts and products, operating and maintaining 3D printing equipment, and ensuring printed parts meet specifications.

He said the Electric Vehicle course will give deeper knowledge to detect issues in e-vehicles, their repairs and maintenance, including electrical systems and batteries, besides other components.

The official also pointed out that the Automotive Service for Two and Three Wheelers course will equip students to integrate into the automobile industry as the course will enable them to locate the defective parts of vehicles and attend to proper maintenance works of different makes. "All these courses (theory and practical) will be between 200 hours and 250 hours depending on the requirements," he said.