Tamil Nadu records 94.56% pass in state board class 12 exam

CHENNAI: For the academic year 2023-24, Tamil Nadu recorded a pass percentage of 94.56, slightly higher than last year’s percentage of 94.03.

Among 38 districts, Tiruppur recorded the highest pass percentage of 97.45 percent and the government schools of the district also topped overall with 95.75 percent.

Further down the list, Sivagangai and Erode district recorded 97.42 pass percent and Ariyalur recorded 97.25 percent.

In the case of Chennai, the city recorded 94.48 percent. While the neighbouring districts such as Kancheepuram recorded 92.28 percent, Tiruvallur with 91.32 percent and Chengalpattu with 94.71 percent.

As per the department data, 7.60 lakh students appeared for this year's class 12 exam, of which as many as 7.19 lakh students cleared the exam. Overall in the State, 3.93 lakh girls cleared the exam scoring 96.44 percent, while 3.25 lakh boys cleared the exam, recording 92.37 percent.

Girl students recorded 4.07 percent higher than boys this year. Meanwhile, the only trans girl from Chennai who wrote the class 12 board, cleared the exam.

Further, of the total 7,532 higher secondary schools in TN, 397 government higher secondary schools and 2.478 higher secondary schools recorded full pass percentage.

In the overall students appearing for the exam, 26,352 students secured centum at least in one subject. However, 35 students scored centum in Tamil language, seven students secured centum in English and 2,587 students scored centum in Mathematics.

Of the 5,603 differently-abled students appearing for class 12 boards, 5,161 students cleared the exam, scoring 92.11 percent. As far as prison inmates are concerned, out of 125 appearing for the exam, 115 inmates passed the exam, securing 92 percent.

The management-wise performance indicated that government schools in TN scored 91.02 percent, aided schools recorded 95.49 percent and private schools recorded 98.70 percent.

In case of schools under different government departments, Adi Dravidar Welfare schools scored 89.42 percent, all corporation schools scored 90 percent, Tribal Welfare schools bagged 95.15 percent, Kallar department schools recorded 95.47 percent, social welfare department schools recorded 93.68 percent and schools under TN forest department recorded 86.36 percent.

When taken into account, the group-wise performance in class 12 board, science stream topped the list with highest percentage of 96.35, followed by commerce stream with 92.46 percent, arts stream with 85.67 percent and vocational stream with 85.85 percent, showed the data by the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE).