T Natarajan announces inauguration of his cricket stadium in Salem

CHENNAI: Left-arm fast bowler Thangarasu Natarajan on Saturday announced the inauguration of his own cricket stadium titled 'Natarajan Cricket Stadium' at his hometown Chinnapambatti in Salem, Tamil Nadu.

The cricketer took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "Extremely delighted to announce the opening of my dream-come-true project Natarajan Cricket Ground. - 23rd of June, 2023 - Chinnappampatti, Salem District." (sic)

The opening ceremony of the stadium will be held on June 23rd at 9:30 am and veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik is to be chief guest for the ceremony. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan and Indian film star Yogi Babu will be present at the opening ceremony.

Natarajan has played one Test, two One-Day Internationals, and four T20 Internationals for the Indian Men's National Cricket Team. He also plays for Tamil Nadu in domestic competitions, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and Ballsy Trichy in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).