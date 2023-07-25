Supplementary exams for KV students: HC quashes order

CHENNAI: A Madras High Court bench has quashed the order of a single judge to conduct a supplementary examination for students who failed in more than one subject in the 11th class examination in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan schools.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan moved the Madras High Court (MHC) seeking to set aside the single judge order which allows supplementary exams for students who failed more than one subject.

The appeal petition was listed before the first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesalavu. The bench set aside the single judge order and observed that Kendriya Vidyalaya has the rules that only students who have passed all the subjects can proceed to the next class. The bench quashed the single judge to conduct the supplementary examination for students who failed in more than one subject in the class 11 exam.

Kendriya Vidyalaya students who failed in more than one subject in class 11, moved the MHC seeking permission to write the supplementary exams like it is allowing for the students who failed in one subject. The single judge admitted the petition and ordered the Kendriya Vidyalaya to conduct a supplementary exam for the students who failed in class 11 across Tamil Nadu, considering the well-being of the students.