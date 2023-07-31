Students appeared for Class 12 board exam can obtain original mark sheet from July 31

CHENNAI: Students who wrote their Class 12 exam and private candidates have been requested to collect their original mark sheets from July 31.

Students can get their mark sheets from their respective schools and private candidates from the centers where they appeared for the exam, noted the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE).

After the board exam for higher secondary classes and individual candidates for the academic year 2022-23 was concluded in March-April, the DGE has sent the certificates to the office of the assistant director of State examinations between July 10 and 20.