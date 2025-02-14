Stricter rules for auto drivers at Kilambakkam terminus after kidnapping-sexual assault incident

CHENNAI: In the aftermath of a young woman being kidnapped at knifepoint by an auto driver from the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus at Kilambakkam, the Tambaram police have amped up security guidelines to prevent such incidents from happening further.

The new guidelines include only registered prepaid auto-rickshaws authorised to pick up passengers from the terminus, and unregistered auto-rickshaws driven to drop passengers must return without any passengers.

A young woman who was waiting to board an auto near the Kilambakkam terminus was kidnapped by an auto driver and two other men who assaulted her at knifepoint. The police managed to rescue her and arrest the trio.

To avoid such unfortunate incidents taking place hereafter, the police have implemented stringent guidelines on auto-rickshaws entering and exiting the facility.

Special counters will be set up at the entry points and inside the terminus to monitor unregistered vehicles entering the terminus to drop off passengers and make sure they leave the facility without picking up a passenger.

If the non-prepaid auto is found violating the guideline and picks up a passenger from the terminus, strict action will be enforced and the auto-rickshaw will be seized.

Drivers of the registered prepaid auto-rickshaws will be issued identity cards and mandated to bear the sticker issued by the transport in front of the vehicle. Only vehicles with stickers will be allowed inside the terminus, and they will be equipped with GPS devices and monitored throughout.