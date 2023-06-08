Begin typing your search...
Stalin visit: Flying of drones banned in Tiruchy for 2 days
Police security has been beefed up in the city ahead of Stalin's visit today to inspect the ongoing works of dredging of water bodies.
CHENNAI: Tiruchy Collector M Pradeep Kumar has issued an order prohibiting the flying of drones on routes taken by Chief Minister MK Stalin in the district on June 8 and June 9 for security concerns ahead of Chief Minister MK Stalin's visit.
Police security has also been beefed up in the city ahead of CM's visit today to inspect the ongoing works of dredging of water bodies.
