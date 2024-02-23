Sree Sastha Institute of Engg & Tech celebrates 20th Graduation Day ceremony

CHENNAI: Sree Sastha Group of Institutions, Chennai, runned Sree Sastha Institute of Engineering & Technology (SSIET) & Sree Sastha College of Education (SSCOE), celebrated its 20th Graduation Day Ceremony.

Chief Guest of the event, Scientist and Program Director of Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER) Dr. K Mourougayane delivered the graduation address and Awarded Graduation to UG Engineering, PG Engineering, and MBA students, Professor J Kartheekeyan, Chairman, Sree Sastha Group of Institutions and Chief Guest presented the Silver medals to the Anna University rank holders and college toppers and Department toppers.

Dr. Shanmuga Sundaram Anandan, Principal, SSIET, Dr Vimala Principal, SSCOE, presented the graduands and Principals of our Group Institutions, and parents were present.