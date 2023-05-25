Play 2 spinners in WTC final if track suits: Shastri to India team

For Shastri, it is important to pick players as per conditions and on current form. “You have got horses for courses, you have got all bases covered. But then, if the quality is not good in your fast-bowling attack… if you think that the guys are older, they are not as quick as they used to be, and that the form is a little doubtful, then you play a second spinner because [Ravichandran] Ashwin is quality, as is [Ravindra] Jadeja. If the track is hard and dry, you would want two spinners to play.”