Sports

IPL 2023 Eliminator: MI opt to bat against LSG

Krunal Pandya, Rohit Sharma
PTI

CHENNAI: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL Eliminator here on Wednesday.

The Teams: Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.

Lucknow Super Giants: Krunal Pandya (c), Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan.

