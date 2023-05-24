IPL 2023: Top 5 players to watch out for in LSG vs MI Eliminator clash

MUMBAI: In the eliminator match of IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants will be facing Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk on Wednesday. The team who wins the match will be take on Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier-2 match.Let's look at the players to watch out for ahead of the match of Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants.

Cameroon Green

The Australian national has picked up his form in the last few matches and can be a threat to the bowling attack of Lucknow Super Giants. In his last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he scored 100 runs from 47 balls with eight boundaries and eight maximums. The Mumbai Indians all-rounder, in IPL 2023, has scored 381 runs in 14 innings. He has smashed 32 boundaries and 19 sixes.