IPL 2023: Top 5 players to watch out for in LSG vs MI Eliminator clash

MUMBAI: In the eliminator match of IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants will be facing Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk on Wednesday. The team who wins the match will be take on Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier-2 match.Let's look at the players to watch out for ahead of the match of Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants.
Cameroon Green
The Australian national has picked up his form in the last few matches and can be a threat to the bowling attack of Lucknow Super Giants. In his last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he scored 100 runs from 47 balls with eight boundaries and eight maximums. The Mumbai Indians all-rounder, in IPL 2023, has scored 381 runs in 14 innings. He has smashed 32 boundaries and 19 sixes.
Suryakumar Yadav
He can be a threat if he gets going. Mumbai Indians player, Suryakumar Yadav can single-handedly take away the match from the opposition's hand with his attacking style of batting. In IPL 2023, he has scored 511 runs in 14 innings. His best score was 103. He has smashed 56 boundaries and 24 maximums in this IPL season.
Rohit Sharma
The captain of Mumbai Indians, in IPL 2023 has scored 313 runs in 14 innings. He has smashed 33 boundaries and 16 sixes. Rohit Sharma can give a solid start to his side and can be lethal in the powerplay.
Nicholas Pooran
The wicket-keeper batsman of Lucknow Super Giants has been in great form this season. His hard-hitting capability can be dangerous to the opposition. In IPL 2023, he has scored 358 runs in 14 innings. He has smashed 26 boundaries and 26 maximums.
Ravi Bishnoi
The leg spinner is vital in the Lucknow Super Giant's bowling attack. He can trouble the batsmen with his spin bowling and can restrict them from making runs. In IPL 2023, in 14 matches he has taken 16 wickets.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android