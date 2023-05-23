Ticket to finale

CHENNAI: Just six days away from the conclusion of the Indian Premier League 2023, we are back to where it all began.
About eight weeks after crossing swords in the season opener, reigning champion Gujarat Titans and four-time winner Chennai Super Kings will renew their rivalry in the first match of the play-offs.
Having secured the top-two spots in the league stage race that went down to the wire, Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat and Chennai, led by its beloved ‘No.7’ MS Dhoni, will face each other in the second instalment of their IPL 2023 battle – Qualifier 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Tuesday.
The victorious team on the night will move a step closer to winning the war, with the losing side set to have a second bite at the cherry.
SPIN COULD RULE AGAIN
Since the Chepauk tracks traditionally aid the slow bowlers, the end result could be determined by how well the spinners perform and what the batters do to tackle them. GT boasts of a world-class operator in Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who has combined with compatriot Noor Ahmad to create ‘double trouble’ for opponents.
While Rashid has been maintaining lofty standards – he is the joint-highest wicket-taker for Titans along with pace-pack leader Mohammed Shami (24 scalps each) – ‘baby-faced assassin’ Noor, an 18-year-old left-arm chinaman bowler, has been displaying immense maturity and quality despite being a new kid on the block.
The Gujarat think-tank may be tempted to make it a three-pronged spin attack with the inclusion of R Sai Kishore or Jayant Yadav.
As for CSK, it will stick to its tried-and-tested trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Maheesh Theekshana and Moeen Ali.
Veteran left-arm spinner Jadeja, owner of 17 wickets, has been Dhoni’s go-to man in the middle overs and will be eager to land telling blows in the post-powerplay phase.
‘Mystery spinner’ Theekshana looked off-colour for the majority of the first round, but found form in the last league match against Delhi Capitals.
OPENING BATTERS IN GREAT TOUCH
GT’s Shubman Gill and the CSK duo of Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad will look to extend their fine runs with impactful opening acts.
After smashing back-to-back match-winning centuries – against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore – Gill, considered Virat Kohli’s heir apparent, is in impeccable nick.
Gill, with 680 runs under his belt, has been Gujarat’s best batter by a country mile and has amassed nearly 400 runs more than the team’s second-highest scorer.
Conway (585 runs) and Ruturaj (504 runs), who hit well-constructed half-centuries in the huge victory over Delhi, have breached the 500-run mark.
‘HOME’ TEAM AGAINST ‘LOCAL’ BOYS
While Super Kings will have the ‘home’ advantage, Titans can bank on Vijay Shankar, Sai Kishore and B Sai Sudharsan for ‘local’ knowledge.
Among the three, Vijay Shankar, enjoying his best IPL season, is certain to feature in the marquee contest.
“It is a very special thing for me. I am going to play on my home ground after a long time, so it is a special feeling,” Vijay Shankar said in a video posted on GT’s social media handles.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android