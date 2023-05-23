Ticket to finale

CHENNAI: Just six days away from the conclusion of the Indian Premier League 2023, we are back to where it all began.

About eight weeks after crossing swords in the season opener, reigning champion Gujarat Titans and four-time winner Chennai Super Kings will renew their rivalry in the first match of the play-offs.

Having secured the top-two spots in the league stage race that went down to the wire, Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat and Chennai, led by its beloved ‘No.7’ MS Dhoni, will face each other in the second instalment of their IPL 2023 battle – Qualifier 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Tuesday.

The victorious team on the night will move a step closer to winning the war, with the losing side set to have a second bite at the cherry.