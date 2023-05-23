ICC announces schedule for 10-team Men's World Cup Qualifier in Harare

DUBAI: Following the confirmation of the 10 teams that will feature at the event, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier to be hosted in Harare, Zimbabwe, from June 18-July 9, 2023.

The finalists of the Qualifiers will both progress to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 to be held in India in October-November. Each match will be high stakes encounter, with teams contesting for two places at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India giving them nine guaranteed matches at cricket's ODI global showpiece.

The 10 teams taking part in the qualifier have been split into two groups of five each with hosts Zimbabwe, the West Indies, the Netherlands, Nepal and the United States making up Group A, while Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland, Oman and the United Arab Emirates form Group B, the ICC informed in a release on Tuesday.

Each side will play the other teams in their group once with the top three from each group progressing to the Super Six stage. In the Super Six, they will play the sides they did not meet in the group stage.

All points won in the group stage will be carried over to the Super Six stage apart from those gained against the teams that fail to make it to the Super Six stage.

Queen's Sports Club and Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo, Harare Sports Club and Takashinga Cricket Club in Harare will share 34 matches between them, with Harare Sports Club staging the final on July 9. Old Hararians Cricket Club will also host warm-up fixtures.

Hosts Zimbabwe will feature on the opening matchday on June 18 at Harare Sports Club against Nepal, who are aiming to qualify for the Men's Cricket World Cup for the first time. Two-time Men's Cricket World Cup champions West Indies will also be in action on June 18 against neighbours USA at Takashinga Cricket Club.

Group B commences on June 19 in Bulawayo with 1996 World Cup champions Sri Lanka facing the UAE at Queen's Sports Club, while in the other match at Bulawayo Athletic Club, Ireland will face off against Oman.

The Netherlands will open their campaign against Zimbabwe on June 20 at Harare Sports Club, while Scotland face rivals Ireland in Bulawayo on June 21 at Queens Sports Club. The Super Six stage will commence on June 29, while the bottom two teams from each group will compete in the Playoff.

For the first time in this tournament, DRS will be used for all matches from the Super Six stage onwards.