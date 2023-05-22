A look at Virat Kohli's seven IPL centuries

MUMBAI: 'Form is temporary, Class is permanent, who better than Virat Kohli to explain this terminology? Virat Kohli is running high on confidence after he scored his second century of the IPL 2023 season. Virat Kohli has scored a total of seven IPL centuries till now. Let's look at the centuries he has scored in the Indian Premier League.
108 against Rising Pune Supergiants:
Again IPL 2016, Kohli scored his second IPL century against the Rising Pune Supergiants in Bengaluru. He scored an unbeaten 108 off just 58 balls and hit eight fours and seven sixes.
109 against Gujarat Lions:
Virat Kohli scored his third century in IPL again in 2016. Kohli scored his third century against Gujarat Lions in Bengaluru. He scored 109 off just 55 balls and hit eight fours and five sixes.
113 against Kings XI Punjab:
In 2016, he was in the form of his life as his fourth IPL century came in a match against Kings XI Punjab in Bengaluru. He scored a sensational 113 off just 50 balls, hitting 12 fours and eight sixes. He played with stitches in his hand and scored it when the side had just 15 overs to play
100 against Kolkata Knight Riders:
In 2019, Virat Kohli’s fifth IPL century came in a match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata. He scored an unbeaten 100 off just 58 balls, hitting nine fours and four sixes.
100 against Sunrisers Hyderabad:
In 2023, the right-handed batsman scored his sixth IPL century against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad. He scored 100 off just 63 balls, hitting 12 fours and four sixes.
101 against Gujarat Titans:
Virat Kohli's latest IPL century came against Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru. He scored an unbeaten 101 off just 61 balls, hitting 13 fours and one six.
