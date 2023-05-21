Thiruvallur league: Santhosh, Yugesh help Ebenezer CA win
CHENNAI: Leg-spinner TS Santhosh Kumar (5/35) and opening batter S Yugesh (127 not out off 85 balls, 16 fours, 3 sixes) sizzled for Ebenezer CA as it defeated Autolec ERC by seven wickets in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2022-23 Second Division Zone B match. In a Third Division Zone B match, off-spinner T Sanjith (5/30) propelled IEC RC to a nine-wicket win over FSCA.
BRIEF SCORES:
First Division: Zone A: Seshadhri MCC 138 in 35.2 overs (M Arvindh 36, M Udhaya Kumar 3/38, R Ram Arvindh 3/15) bt Standard CC 84 in 26.3 overs (R Vivek 37*, D Balasubramani 3/30); Mugappair CC 214 in 43.5 overs (Aditya Venkatesh 38, RI Sanjai Soorya 30, V Aakash 55, RM Seshan Muthu 36, G Vijayakumar 3/57, R Ragavendra 3/41, Pasupathy Chandran 3/47) bt Korattur CC 153 in 34.3 overs (R Srihari 50, DT Chandrasekar 3/24).
Second Division: Zone A: Thiruthani CC 152/9 in 30 overs (G Dilip 52, V Naveen Raj 46*, RG Barat Raj 4/52, R Paul Johnson 3/33) lost to Thiruvallur CC 153/6 in 27.4 overs (PV Prajesh Rajan 25, R Paul Johnson 37). Zone B: Autolec ERC 206/8 in 30 overs (R Amaran 62, BB Muguntha Vathanan 30, J Chinnaraj 54, TS Santhosh Kumar 5/35) lost to Ebenezer CA 209/3 in 28.1 overs (G Bala Pratap 34, S Yugesh 127*). Third Division: Zone B: FSCA 94 in 29.3 overs (K Namasivayam 35, T Sanjith 5/30) lost to IEC RC 96/1 in 11.3 overs (BV Dinesh 27, S Parvesh Gautam 49*)
