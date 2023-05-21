Thiruvallur league: Santhosh, Yugesh help Ebenezer CA win

CHENNAI: Leg-spinner TS Santhosh Kumar (5/35) and opening batter S Yugesh (127 not out off 85 balls, 16 fours, 3 sixes) sizzled for Ebenezer CA as it defeated Autolec ERC by seven wickets in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2022-23 Second Division Zone B match. In a Third Division Zone B match, off-spinner T Sanjith (5/30) propelled IEC RC to a nine-wicket win over FSCA.